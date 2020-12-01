Rep Talk: Found - some Lost Boys and Girls

The Lost Boys and Girls in Neverland. Photo / Supplied

Have you lost any boys or girls recently? Have searches through the Lost Property box proven fruitless?

Don't worry - Peter Pan is probably taking good care of them in Neverland. We have four lost children in residence at the moment, two boys and two girls. They're the most engaging children so I can understand that if they're yours you'll be missing them terribly.

I believe they have names other than Lost Boys and Girls. One of the girls is known as Elise McDouall, an accomplished little actress although she's only 11 years old. Sophie Toyne is our other Lost Girl, already an award-winning singer who charms not only the other inhabitants of Neverland but also the wicked pirates. Together, Sophie and Elise are known as the twins.

Our two Lost Boys are Campbell Wilkins, aka Tootles, and Roman Siedenburg, aka Slightly. These young chaps are aged only 9 and 11 years; Campbell is already a familiar face to Repertory patrons, while Roman is a recent arrival from California.

Come and view these Lost Boys and Girls to see if they resemble your missing children. Even if they're not yours I feel sure that you'll enjoy seeing them as they bravely face the pirates.

Peter Pan, the Pantomime at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, December 3, to Saturday, December 5: Pirates, a dame, Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell ... they're all there and you'll love them!