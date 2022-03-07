The first convention of the Whanganui Flat Earth Society is the subject of Joan Rosier-Jones' play, Flat Out. Photo / Getty Images

Kerry Girdwood is delighted with the response to her call for auditions for Repertory Theatre's latest production Flat Out by Joan Rosier-Jones.

"The response was quite surprising really," Kerry says. "A few people rang me and booked times to audition but most just turned up here at the theatre. We had to say to some of them, 'We're sorry but we just can't use you at this time'. We had a lot of men too, which is surprising and unusual."

For some reason amateur dramatics seems to attract more women than men.

The casting committee all seemed very pleased with the cast they've selected. They are as follows: Gillian Avery will play Penelope Starr, Mark Frampton will play Leonard Johnson, Polly Pyefinch will play Jennifer Cole and her husband Mike Pyefinch will play the part of Kenneth Dane. Reuben Janes will play Benjamin Smith, SiSi Tanner will be a heckler and Richard Hamblett will act the part of a policeman.

Many in this cast list will be familiar to Repertory Theatre audiences. I'm sure they're all going to enjoy being involved in Joan Rosier-Jones' latest play, which promises to be very funny.

To quote director Kerry Girdwood, "This play is about a meeting of the Whanganui Flat Earth Society planning their first convention and all kinds of mayhem breaks loose."

It sounds intriguing.