Polly Pyefinch and Kerry Girdwood pondering the cast for James and the Giant Peach. Photo / supplied

With a spider, a caterpillar, a ladybird, a worm and a grasshopper, James and the Giant Peach promises to be a fun, colourful children's play. There's quite a collection of creatures.

When I sat with director Polly Pyefinch and Kerry Girdwood as they pondered the many talented young actors who auditioned over the past week, I discovered there are many more creatures who will be singing and dancing on stage in this production.

It's a big cast- 30 in total. One of the really nice things I discovered was there are some mothers who will be acting together with their children so it will be a fun experience they can share.

Director Polly has a big job ahead of her but no doubt she will be ably assisted by the octopus, the jellyfish and the sharks keeping everyone in order.

Rehearsals begin next week ... full steam ahead for a fun children's production, Anniversary Weekend, January 19 -23.