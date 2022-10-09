Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Rep talk: Casting ladybirds, caterpillars, worms and more

Whanganui Midweek
By Nadine Rayner
Quick Read
Polly Pyefinch and Kerry Girdwood pondering the cast for James and the Giant Peach. Photo / supplied

Polly Pyefinch and Kerry Girdwood pondering the cast for James and the Giant Peach. Photo / supplied

With a spider, a caterpillar, a ladybird, a worm and a grasshopper, James and the Giant Peach promises to be a fun, colourful children's play. There's quite a collection of creatures.

When I sat with director Polly Pyefinch and Kerry Girdwood as they pondered the many talented young actors who auditioned over the past week, I discovered there are many more creatures who will be singing and dancing on stage in this production.

It's a big cast- 30 in total. One of the really nice things I discovered was there are some mothers who will be acting together with their children so it will be a fun experience they can share.

Director Polly has a big job ahead of her but no doubt she will be ably assisted by the octopus, the jellyfish and the sharks keeping everyone in order.

Rehearsals begin next week ... full steam ahead for a fun children's production, Anniversary Weekend, January 19 -23.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle