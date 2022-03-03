This red-billed gull testing out its wings for the first time in weeks after being shot by a blow dart. Photo / Supplied

A red-billed gull that was badly injured by a blow dart has returned to its home on the Whanganui River.

On February 6, Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatū was contacted by a person who was walking along the Whanganui River when they saw something protruding from the gull's eye.

After a mini mission by a Bird Rescue volunteer to safely capture the gull, it was taken to Bird Rescue's Dawne Morton who looked after it for the night.

The following day it was taken to Massey University's Wildbase for further assistance.

Wildbase staff were worried about what may happen to the gull after the incident but treatments helped stave off the infection. Photo / Supplied

The team at Wildbase Hospital said the gull had received treatments for a nasty eye infection around the left eye.

"The dart was very close to his eye but narrowly missed damaging the important structures. The infection healed up well but has reduced sight in that eye. However, he can navigate obstacles, find food and fly well.

"Overall he is a very lucky bird."

Tamsyn, a volunteer with Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatū, said the re-release of the gull was a low-key affair.

"I put the carrier box on the wharf then started to open it. It was so keen it had burst out the top before the flaps were all the way open."

She said the bird did a bit of a flight and landing check, before letting out two loud cries and joining a group of gulls on the town bridge.

"To be honest, I could not keep track of which one was which but they all seemed very happy."

The red-billed gull was hit by this blow dart. Photo / Supplied

Bird Rescue planned to ask crews at the Waimarie riverboat if they could keep an eye on the gull and feed it when they could.

If people see a bird in need, they are asked to contact Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatū at 0274 535 821.