Farming supply co-operative Ravensdown has appointed Harald Hendel as the chief executive of Aerowork - its Whanganui-based aviation business.

Ravensdown chief executive Garry Diack said Hendel had over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry and a strong background in operational safety.

Hendel is a former international Airbus executive and former chief accident investigator with the New Zealand Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

“Aerowork is already home to some of the most skilful aerial spreading pilots, engineers, and ground crew in the business,” Diack said.

“We were looking for a leader with strong commercial acumen, an excellent operational background, and, importantly, a laser-sharp focus on safety.

“Harald brings all of these attributes to the role.”





Aerowork’s national headquarters are located at the Whanganui Airport.

Diack said Hendel spent 28 years with Airbus in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

“Harald held several roles including senior project manager for legal investigation operations and head of flight operations analysis.

“He spearheaded the Airbus expansion into India and led Airbus’ legal and forensic teams when directing investigations across multiple regions.”

Diack acknowledged outgoing Aerowork chief executive, Fabian Kopu, and congratulated him on his new role as Ravensdown’s first Pou Ārahi (chief adviser).

“In his new role, Fabian will lead and develop our Māori Business Strategy in conjunction with the leadership team and the Te Ao Māori Advisory Rōpu.

“For the first time in our history, we will have someone who can help guide us and link Te Ao Māori to Te Ao Pākehā in relationships and project delivery at Ravensdown.”

Diack said Kopu would remain with Aerowork and maintain accountability to the Civil Aviation Authority until Hendel transitioned into the role.

The handover will become official on June 10.



