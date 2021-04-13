Rangitīkei Youth Awards to recognise success of young leaders

Nga Tawa Diocesan students Georgina Bryant (left), Kathryn Fleming and Olivia Doughty were among the winners at last year's Rangitīkei Youth Awards. Photo / File

An awards evening celebrating the best of youth leadership in Rangitīkei is back for 2021, with the awards facilitator looking forward to recognising some of the district's most inspirational young people.

The awards, now in their sixth year, are presented to young people between the ages of 12-24 years who have contributed to the Rangitīkei District in the last 12 months in areas outside their normal education or employment.

The event is driven by the Rangitīkei Youth Council, and supported by Rangitīkei District Council's strategic adviser for youth Kelly Widdowson.

Widdowson said the awards were a great opportunity for Rangitīkei's up-and-coming leaders to be recognised for their hard work over the last 12 months.

"Youth are accomplishing extraordinary things every day, which should be celebrated and valued within our communities. This is one way we do that here in the Rangitīkei," Widdowson said.

There are 10 award categories, ranging from sporting achievements to the prestigious Youth for Youth award for young people whose actions specifically supported other young people in areas such as the arts, culture, environment or sport.

Each award recipient receives a trophy as well as $500 cash, donated by a local business.

This year John Turkington Forestry is the name sponsor of the event, continuing support from previous years.

Nominations for the awards can be made online and are open until April 25, with the awards evening to be held on May 13.