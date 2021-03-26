Whanganui Multicultural Council to sweep Castlecliff Beach

Whanganui Multicultural Council volunteer Azian Zulkifli, Coast Care's Graham Pearson, Multicultural Council youth lead Jasmine Ariata Kiri and Department of Conservations Katy Newton will lead the beach clean. Photo / Bevan Conley

A youth-led crew are taking to Castlecliff Beach in a couple of weeks' time for their annual beach clean.

The Rangitikei/Whanganui Multicultural Council has collaborated with the Department of Conservation and Sport Whanganui to hit the beach for a clean-up on April 10.

Starting at the North Mole, the group will pick up any rubbish on their way back to the Duncan Pavilion.

Youth lead for the Whanganui Multicultural Council Jasmine Ariata Kiri said she visited the beach three times a week and wanted to see more youth involved and take responsibility.

"We had a really successful one last year, it was a really neat example of a good initiative," Coast Care's Graham Pearson added.

This is the second clean-up the council has organised.

As well as the clean-up, they have organised all sorts of activities for kids and families - a beach dig, spot prizes and giveaways, falun dafa, planting in the dunes and a free sausage sizzle.

Department of Conservation community ranger Katy Newton said collaboration was key when it came to such initiatives.

"Then we all have our networks and can spread the search. DoC is really keen to help the Multicultural Council and others to take care of the environment."

The goal of the mission is to keep the ocean waste-free and stop it from moving across the country or the neighbouring Pacific Islands.

"If we can stop that process here, that is good for us," said Newton.

For more information about the day, contact Jasmine Ariata Kiri at 022 324 5400 or jasmineariatakiri@live.com.