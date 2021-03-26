Whanganui students get hands-on experiences at careers expo

Trainee helicopter pilot Laura O'Keefe was sharing her experiences with students at the careers expo. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Junior high school students from across the Whanganui region got hands-on work experience at the Wanganui Racecourse this week.

Virtual crime-solving, donning full military combat equipment, using power tools and doing animal health checks were some of the experiences offered by 35 exhibitors at the expo.

Whanganui High School deputy principal Paul Turner said the expo was an opportunity for Year 9 and 10 students to investigate career and training opportunities that are available locally.

"The expo is funded by the Ministry of Education and students from high schools in Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu were all invited to attend," he said.

"We normally hold annual expos for senior students but this is an opportunity for the 13 and 14-year-olds to see what training and career options are available."

Constable Luke Cranston assists Indra Verma to see how she will look in a virtual police uniform. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ag Challenge (AGC) education and employment broker Sandor Chernoff liaised with other training providers and employers in the region to set up booths offering interactive and informative experiences for students.

Miniature horse Licorice submitted to many health checks supervised by Delma Dunham at the Ag Challenge expo booth. Photo / Bevan Conley

Students enjoyed doing health checks on miniature horse Licorice as a taster for animal care as well as hands-on experience in using power tools for construction training at the AGC booths.

Comvita had a working hive and information on careers in the honey industry at their booth.

Mid West Helicopters had landed its Hughes 300 helicopter used for NZHTA training as well as the big Squirrel chopper used by qualified pilots at the racecourse and McCarthy Transport had a logging truck on site.

Whanganui Police, Fire and Emergency (Fenz) and New Zealand Defence Force personnel also provided career information and demonstrations.