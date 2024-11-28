Rangitīkei wind farm: 130 new jobs, $75m local spend

Previously known and consented as Central Wind, the project is set to install up to 60 wind turbines across about 56 sq km of privately owned farmland.

Jim Pearson, general manager environment & stakeholder relations, said with an estimated capacity of 300MW, the wind farm could power about 150,000 homes, meeting rising electricity demand and strengthening supply security.

He said the planning, development and operation of a wind farm of this size presented a significant opportunity for economic growth in the Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts over at least 30 years.

“If Huriwaka Wind Farm goes ahead, we expect around $230m in national spending and $75m within the Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts during development and construction.”

Pearson said construction would create about 130 full-time jobs a year during the three to four years of construction, and up to 15 full-time ongoing operational roles over the 30-year operational period.

“With new jobs in the area also comes support for businesses, including hospitality, accommodation, builders, heavy haulage and more.”

The company was also considering establishing a fund to support community, educational and environmental projects.

The Huriwaka project is in its early stages, with various studies, assessments, and stakeholder consultations under way.

“The Manawa team, alongside experts, is evaluating potential impacts, including cultural, visual, noise, ecological, archaeological, and transportation effects.

“These studies will help determine the project’s feasibility and guide the resource consent application.”

The Fast-track Approvals Bill aims to speed up consents for infrastructure, housing and development projects that have significant regional or national benefits, by allowing applicants to bypass the usual consenting regime.

It passed its second reading in Parliament this month and is expected to become law later this year.

Pearson said a construction start time depended on the process for resource consenting and the project reaching a successful investment decision.

“If those two factors are achieved, the best estimate is for construction to start in 2026.”

In October, Pearson said: “Regardless of the consenting process, Fast Track or otherwise, we remain committed to robust and meaningful engagement on the project, alongside developing practical solutions relating to mitigating our impact on the environment”.

The site was previously tagged in 2008 for Meridian’s 52-turbine Central Wind development but consents for that plan lapsed. In May 2023 the rights to develop the project were acquired by Manawa Energy.

For privacy reasons, the company would not say who owns the land but confirmed it had agreements with the private landowners to develop the wind farm.

The land could continue to be farmed during both construction and operation, Pearson said.

“Experience from other wind farm sites in New Zealand has shown that during construction approximately 45 to 5% of the land is impacted — in stages, as different parts of the site are developed — whereas during the operation phase of the wind farm approximately 25 to 3% of the land is impacted.

“Beneath the turbines during the operation of the wind farm, stock is able to graze right up to the base of the turbines.”

The company is holding a series of open days about the proposal.

The first drop-in session was held in Moawhango last week with the next session at Waiouru Community Services Centre on Monday, from 3pm to 7pm.

More sessions will be held in Moawhango, Waiouru, and Taihape in February and March.

