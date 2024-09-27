The partial collapse of the Marton pool roof has led the council to vote that it is not fit to open for the 2024/25 summer season. Photo / Rangitīkei District Council

Marton Swim Centre - which has the only Olympic-sized swimming pool in the region - will be closed for the summer as options to repair the facility are assessed.

In August, structural damage to a beam caused a partial collapse of the roof and Rangitīkei District Council voted 6-5 on Friday to close the facility for the 2024/25 summer season.

Mayor Andy Watson said the decision was made to take a future-focused view of the facility, with user safety the priority.

“The Marton Swim Centre is a wonderful asset... we have the chance to ensure this facility will serve our community for the long-term, and council have decided to take that opportunity now.

“We understand this news will be disappointing to many in the community.