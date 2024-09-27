Advertisement
Rangitīkei District Council vote to close Marton Swim Centre for 2024/25 summer season

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The partial collapse of the Marton pool roof has led the council to vote that it is not fit to open for the 2024/25 summer season. Photo / Rangitīkei District Council

Marton Swim Centre - which has the only Olympic-sized swimming pool in the region - will be closed for the summer as options to repair the facility are assessed.

In August, structural damage to a beam caused a partial collapse of the roof and Rangitīkei District Council voted 6-5 on Friday to close the facility for the 2024/25 summer season.

Mayor Andy Watson said the decision was made to take a future-focused view of the facility, with user safety the priority.

“The Marton Swim Centre is a wonderful asset... we have the chance to ensure this facility will serve our community for the long-term, and council have decided to take that opportunity now.

“We understand this news will be disappointing to many in the community.

“The recommendations put forward by staff were thoroughly considered by all councillors and our discussions included input from pool operators Community Leisure Management, who were present at the meeting.”

Watson said they would continue to work with the operators of the Marton Swim Centre to offer alternative services to the community over the summer months.

Rangitīkei District Council has instructed staff to conduct further investigation of the Marton Swim Centre to determine a more holistic understanding of the repairs required to future-proof the facility.

Staff have been working with Community Leisure Management (CLM), the swim centre operators, to develop contingencies to facilitate community access to swimming and leisure activities in case the council decided to keep the swim centre closed.

At the time of the roof collapse, Whanganui Swimming Club board member Aaron Bunker said the swim team would have to explore other options, such as travelling to Feilding or Hāwera, or using the Whanganui Girls’ College pool if the Marton centre could not reopen for summer.

Council and CLM will keep residents informed of the options that will be available to them, and when they will be happening.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

