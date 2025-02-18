Booker said it would be counter-intuitive to remain as principal considering the school’s values.

“We talk a bit here about the te whare tapa whā model of wellbeing and I just felt that it needed more attention to keep things in balance – so no crisis, no sudden event, it is just time to move on,” he said.

Rangitīkei College principal Tony Booker has decided to step down after 10 years at the helm.

Booker moved into the role 10 years ago after serving as deputy principal at St Peter’s College in Palmerston North.

He will take a few months after he finishes to “recharge the batteries” and then look for other opportunities in the education or community sector.

Booker looked back at his tenure at the school with fond memories.

“I came to the school with fine tradition and I hope that I have built on the legacies laid by other principals, staff and the community – I hope I have developed that and left it in a good place for the next person,” he said.

New principal Keet was looking forward to beginning the role.

“I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and shell-shocked because it all seemed to happen very fast,” she said.

“I’m keen to get started as a principal and move back to the area. The kids were great when I went to visit and the school is beautiful, so I’m very proud.”

Rangitīkei College has appointed Thames High School deputy principal Penny Keet as its new principal.

Keet, who grew up in Palmerston North, felt her new role was a homecoming of sorts and an opportunity to be closer to her family.

“We see that area as being closer to our children and being able to duck down to Wellington for a weekend, it will be really nice,” she said.

“At the moment, it is too far. Not only is it a homecoming, but it keeps our family closer.”

Keet has taught around the world including in Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Italy, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

She hoped she could use her experiences overseas and in New Zealand to elevate Rangitīkei College’s future and continue Booker’s work.

“I hope that I can keep the school as successful as Tony has because it is a really happy place – the school is doing great things, particularly in terms of different pathways for students,” she said.

“One thing it is not doing that might be of interest to me might be looking at bringing in some international students, which I think will be really cool for diversity.

“It would really depend on the community and what they’d like to see, but if it does bring in some revenue and diversity it might be something to look at.”

Booker said the school was in good hands and had a promising future.

“I think it has great staff and community and I think there is a lot of goodwill there when carrying the school forward,” he said.

“We have a really strong relationship with mana whenua, so that is a really positive move – I think they are in a good place.”

Keet will start as principal at the beginning of term two.