Booker said it would be counter-intuitive to remain as principal considering the school’s values.
“We talk a bit here about the te whare tapa whā model of wellbeing and I just felt that it needed more attention to keep things in balance – so no crisis, no sudden event, it is just time to move on,” he said.
Booker moved into the role 10 years ago after serving as deputy principal at St Peter’s College in Palmerston North.
He will take a few months after he finishes to “recharge the batteries” and then look for other opportunities in the education or community sector.
Booker looked back at his tenure at the school with fond memories.
“I came to the school with fine tradition and I hope that I have built on the legacies laid by other principals, staff and the community – I hope I have developed that and left it in a good place for the next person,” he said.
New principal Keet was looking forward to beginning the role.
“I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and shell-shocked because it all seemed to happen very fast,” she said.
“I’m keen to get started as a principal and move back to the area. The kids were great when I went to visit and the school is beautiful, so I’m very proud.”
Keet, who grew up in Palmerston North, felt her new role was a homecoming of sorts and an opportunity to be closer to her family.
“We see that area as being closer to our children and being able to duck down to Wellington for a weekend, it will be really nice,” she said.
“At the moment, it is too far. Not only is it a homecoming, but it keeps our family closer.”
Keet has taught around the world including in Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Italy, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.