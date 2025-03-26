Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rainfall eases fire risk in Whanganui, restrictions still in place

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui moved from a prohibited to a restricted fire season on March 26.

Whanganui moved from a prohibited to a restricted fire season on March 26.

More rain and cooler conditions have brought the Manawatū-Whanganui coastal region back to a restricted fire season from today.

An abnormally dry summer brought drought and fire risk to the region.

Whanganui had been in a restricted fire season since January 22, moving into a prohibited fire season on February 21 after fire risk warnings since early December.

Niwa said there was only 5mm to 15mm of rain from February 6 to 21 compared to the average of 50mm.

However, the fire risk had reduced, with Niwa recording 40mm to 55mm of rain in the Whanganui district so far in March.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This placed Whanganui in the average- to just-below-average range.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said although the recent rainfall had improved soil moisture, Whanganui was not out of the woods yet.

“There’s been some recent rain, so things have improved, but over the past week, we’ve seen the soil start to dry again, so we are below what is typical for this time of year but not by a lot.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The fire risk had also been reduced by the temperature returning close to average with 17.7C, 0.6C higher than usual, he said.

Manawatū-Whanganui Fire and Emergency community risk manager Kerry O’Keefe said lower temperatures reduced fire risk.

“The cooler temperatures allow for the moisture to stick around and green things up.” he said.

The decision to reduce the restriction level was in part because there was evidence the fire conditions were improving, Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū-Whanganui District manager Nigel Dravitzki said.

“We haven’t attended any significant fires in the coastal zone in the past two weeks.

“This is due to both the easing of fire conditions, but also people adhering to the total fire ban in the area.”

O’Keefe hoped conditions would continue to improve so restrictions could be lifted soon.

“In hopefully 10 days’ time, we’ll be looking at going back into an open season,” he said.

Despite easing conditions, restrictions remained in place, and O’Keefe said it was crucial people complied with them.

“The one message is check it’s all right. If you’re going to light any kind of fire, regardless of the season, go to checkitsalright.nz.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle