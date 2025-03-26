Whanganui moved from a prohibited to a restricted fire season on March 26.

More rain and cooler conditions have brought the Manawatū-Whanganui coastal region back to a restricted fire season from today.

An abnormally dry summer brought drought and fire risk to the region.

Whanganui had been in a restricted fire season since January 22, moving into a prohibited fire season on February 21 after fire risk warnings since early December.

Niwa said there was only 5mm to 15mm of rain from February 6 to 21 compared to the average of 50mm.

However, the fire risk had reduced, with Niwa recording 40mm to 55mm of rain in the Whanganui district so far in March.