This placed Whanganui in the average- to just-below-average range.
Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said although the recent rainfall had improved soil moisture, Whanganui was not out of the woods yet.
“There’s been some recent rain, so things have improved, but over the past week, we’ve seen the soil start to dry again, so we are below what is typical for this time of year but not by a lot.”
The fire risk had also been reduced by the temperature returning close to average with 17.7C, 0.6C higher than usual, he said.
Manawatū-Whanganui Fire and Emergency community risk manager Kerry O’Keefe said lower temperatures reduced fire risk.
“The cooler temperatures allow for the moisture to stick around and green things up.” he said.
The decision to reduce the restriction level was in part because there was evidence the fire conditions were improving, Fire and Emergency NZ Manawatū-Whanganui District manager Nigel Dravitzki said.
“We haven’t attended any significant fires in the coastal zone in the past two weeks.
“This is due to both the easing of fire conditions, but also people adhering to the total fire ban in the area.”
O’Keefe hoped conditions would continue to improve so restrictions could be lifted soon.
“In hopefully 10 days’ time, we’ll be looking at going back into an open season,” he said.
Despite easing conditions, restrictions remained in place, and O’Keefe said it was crucial people complied with them.
“The one message is check it’s all right. If you’re going to light any kind of fire, regardless of the season, go to checkitsalright.nz.”
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.