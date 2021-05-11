Pyjamas donated for Women's Refuge

Bayleys' Jean Clark (second from right) with Yvonne Denny from Women's Refuge and (from left) Emma and Alex (Bayleys admin) and Gordy and a pile of new pyjamas. Photo / Paul Brooks

On Monday the team at Bayleys handed over a pile of new, winter pyjamas to Yvonne Denny, centre manager of Whanganui Women's Refuge.

Jean Clark and Rachel Miller organised the drive and were able to facilitate the donation of almost 200 pairs of pyjamas. They all still bear their labels.

"They are for children, so we've had them donated from babies' to size 14," says Jean. For many children, this will be their first ever pair of new pyjamas. Many arrive at Women's Refuge with little or no belongings.

Donations have come from all over, with a group from Okere House banding together for the cause as well as others picking up the baton.

"People have ordered them online to get special ones. It's been amazing," says Jean. The idea trickled down from the north.

"A Bayleys agent in Northland ran a pyjama drive and as it was coming into winter we approached Women's Refuge to see if they would like pyjamas.

"Whanganui is said to be the most generous place in NZ per capita and this is a great example of this! I will definitely be involved again next year as I have loved being able to support such a wonderful organisation."

"We have two teams," says Yvonne Denny. "One team works with families and the other with women and children, but there are always children in the mix. Pyjamas are always a big things for kids."

The fact the pyjamas are new makes them even more special.

Some people donated toys, rather than pyjamas to the drive, and one group gave a bag of knitted, woollen slippers.

Women's Refuge is a cause dear to Jean's heart. She also contributes a donation from each of her property sales to the charity.