Public enjoy jigger rides with SteamRail Wanganui

Taking a jigger ride on the Gantry Road.

One of Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend's events is the ever popular jigger rides, put on by the people from SteamRail Wanganui.

On a 400 metre stretch of isolated rail, the gantry road, in Taupo Quay, just outside their shed, SteamRail folk run these track inspection cars for $2 a ride. They also have the shed open for people to see what the fuss is all about.

Father and son Jamie and Hamish Coull were there, tinkering with trolleys before the event. Hamish's little dog Chi was also helping.

Hamish Coull shows off a "watchmaker's spanner" (it's a SteamRail joke).

SteamRail president Blair Jordan was on site with Skylar, the official public relations officer, complete with high viz apparel, all the rage for any trendy golden retriever.

Public Relations Officer Skylar.

In fact, the place was busy, long before the scheduled time for public jigger rides. And then they went to work. Paul Brooks took a few photos.