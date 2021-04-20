Property Brokers Whanganui a new journey for Leighton Toy and childhood friend

Childhood friends Leighton Toy and Anthony Floyd have teamed up at Property Brokers Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Childhood friends Leighton Toy and Anthony Floyd have teamed up at Property Brokers Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Former Whanganui District Council property general manager Leighton Toy has left his post to start a new venture in the property market.

After eight years with the council, Toy has partnered with childhood friend Anthony Floyd to establish Floyd & Toy Real Estate at Property Brokers Whanganui.

After 12 months of contemplating a career change, Toy has dived in.

"My time at council was brilliant, it was a great place to work with some great people," he said.

"I worked there for eight years and I just felt it was time for a bit of a fresh challenge and that's what real estate offered. It was a tough decision, but the connection with council will always be there."

With 20 years in real estate before joining the council, Toy will be leaning on that previous experience as he makes his career change.

"I obtained my Bachelor of Business Studies majoring in valuation and property management in the late 1990s and have since worked in the commercial property management field throughout New Zealand and the United Kingdom."

Toy sees his time at the council as invaluable, understanding the nuances of property as well as developing a strong network of contacts.

"Joining the Property Brokers team keeps me in the real estate environment, something I have been continually involved in for a long time now."

Floyd worked as a financial adviser for eight years before moving to Property Brokers in 2020.

"We got talking and real estate seemed like a really good option for us," Floyd said.

"We are both passionate about property and Whanganui."

Toy said they were "looking forward to getting out there".

"Through Anthony's hard work, we are off to a great start."

With 40 years of friendship on their side, the pair thought it was a great opportunity to join forces and lean into each other's experience.

"We may as well work together and attack the market together. It works well for both of us," Toy said.

Floyd said they were in a great position of being friends and work partners.

"We look forward to fulfilling our locals' property aspirations."