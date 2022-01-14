Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Pressure on in-home care sector a growing problem, Age Concern Whanganui says

5 minutes to read
In-home carers usually help Natalie Miller with meals, showering, housework and getting dressed. Photo / 123RF

In-home carers usually help Natalie Miller with meals, showering, housework and getting dressed. Photo / 123RF

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Whanganui 74-year-old Natalie Miller is left frustrated when the in-home healthcare workers she's expecting to come to help her don't show up.

It's happened three or four times in recent weeks, she says, and she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.