Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui aged care worker says staffing levels too dangerous

4 minutes to read
A spokesperson for Ryman Healthcare, which owns Jane Winstone Retirement Village, says the organisation's staffing levels are safe. Photo / Bevan Conley

A spokesperson for Ryman Healthcare, which owns Jane Winstone Retirement Village, says the organisation's staffing levels are safe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

A Whanganui rest home worker says staffing levels are so low at night at his workplace they are having to choose between attending emergencies.

The comments come as workers from aged care homes and hospitals

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.