Preparing the ground for paddle steamer Waimarie's fitness check

Work has begun on the slipway for the Paddle Steamer Waimarie survey by the Dublin Street Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Preparations are under way for Whanganui's historic paddle steamer Waimarie to be hauled ashore for her out-of-water survey.

A temporary slipway is being prepared beside the Dublin St Bridge where the 120-year-old boat will be hauled ashore by two steam traction engines on June 27.

Whanganui Riverboat Restoration and Navigation Trust chairwoman Marion Johnston said high tide was forecast for 11.30am on the day.

"They will pull her ashore when she reaches the right height," Johnston said.

"There will be six crew aboard and steam engine expert Steve McClune will be directing operations onshore."

The Waimarie had her last survey at the same spot in 2016 and Johnston said there would be less impact on the riverbank this time.

"We learned a lot last time and this time there will be less digging involved and we have special matting to protect the bank," she said.

"It will be better for the awa and will also cost less."

PS Waimarie at her last survey in 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

Specialist surveyor Robin Williams will be travelling from Auckland to oversee the operation.

"The boiler will also be inspected this time and that will have to be taken out and tested.

"We are lucky to have Steve [McClune] as our resident boiler expert to oversee that."

The boiler is a replica of the boat's original and was installed in 1999.

Johnston said the area below the Dublin St Bridge will be cordoned off for the survey but there will be plenty of good public viewing spots from the bridge.

The Whanganui District Council has agreed that it will underwrite up to $50,000 for the cost of the out-of-water survey.