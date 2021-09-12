Praise for Whanganui dogs and owners after good behaviour during lockdown

A council manager is praising Whanganui dog owners for their compliance during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui canines and their owners have been well behaved following a number of dog attacks reported during the first week of the Covid-19 lockdown last month.

Whanganui District Council's animal compliance team responded to six reported attacks during the first four days but the council's compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said people had heeded the call to keep dogs leashed when out walking.

"In the three weeks since there have been six reports and they were mostly lower end incidents involving wandering dogs," Shailer said.

"I know a lot of people have been walking their dogs and I'm impressed with how well everyone has done."

Shailer said he went out running often during the level 4 and 3 stages of lockdown and noticed how many dog walkers were out.

"It's been a good effort because all of a sudden there were a lot more dogs about and yet the number of reports were slightly lower than average for the time of year."

Dog attacks can be reported to the council on 06 349 0001. The phone is monitored 24/7.