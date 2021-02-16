Power outages affecting more than 150 properties in Whanganui region

Powerco is investigating the cause of the outage at Kaitoke. Photo / File

More than 150 properties in the Whanganui region are without power on Wednesday morning.

Just before 6.30am 102 properties at Kaitoke lost power. An investigation is under way into the cause of the outage, with power expected to be restored by midday.

More than 50 properties in Hunterville are also without power after trees became tangled in power lines on Tuesday. Power was lost at 5.28pm on Tuesday, and is expected to be restored by midday on Wednesday.

This comes after 1165 properties in Springvale lost power on Tuesday morning when high wind damaged a piece of equipment near Mosston Rd.

The equipment was replaced and power restored; 810 customers had their power back on by 8.27am, and the remaining customers by 2.23pm, Powerco said.