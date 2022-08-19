Owners of Whanganui's earthquake-prone buildings will be given advice and timeframes for seismic strengthening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has completed work to identify potentially earthquake-prone buildings along its identified priority thoroughfare where people may be at risk.

Now it's engaging with owners about when the clock starts on the timeframe for repairs.

The council's building control manager, Greg Hoobin, said it was important for people to know the process was at a preliminary stage, which involved contacting building owners to ask for engineering reports.

"We've received some reports that are around 10 years old so we need to assess whether they are still accurate and see if new reports are needed," he said.

"We have to assess the status of each building and some of them have a number of owners so at this preliminary stage we can't yet say how many buildings there are, other than those we have identified through the consent process."

Hoobin said 59 buildings identified as earthquake-prone had already been remediated through the building consent process.

In the coming months, buildings will be labelled according to their earthquake-prone status, with earthquake-prone building (EQPB) notices authorised by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE).

The legislative system for managing earthquake-prone buildings in New Zealand has been updated. This includes dividing the country into three seismic areas – high, medium, and low, and introducing the National Building Standards (NBS).

Under the updated system, in effect since 2017, the Whanganui district has been categorised as a medium seismic zone. The buildings identified are considered a risk because of things like their construction, type, use or location.

Hoobin said it was necessary to prioritise buildings that housed essential services and activities.

"Our identification work has included priority buildings, like schools, hospitals and buildings that house emergency services, that we want to ensure are safe for the community.

"We have also focused on the most vulnerable buildings along our priority thoroughfare. This is the area where the most people may be at risk from earthquake-prone buildings as they walk past or go about their business. It is also a thoroughfare that needs to remain accessible for emergency services."

A public submission process in 2019 helped identify the priority thoroughfare in central Whanganui, which runs the length of Victoria Ave and encompasses several side streets.

"We are really grateful to the community for their input in identifying the priority thoroughfare, and to the many building owners who have already sought to make repairs," Hoobin said.

The Building Act requires that the council informs owners of potentially earthquake-prone buildings, and that an engineering assessment must be carried out and provided to the council within 12 months of being notified officially.

Once an EQPB notice has been issued, building owners will have 12.5 years to remediate any areas that affect a priority thoroughfare and a further 12.5 years to remediate the rest of the building.

The council will be in touch with owners of identified buildings to let them know what is required and to make them aware of avenues for financial assistance, including for seismic assessments or to make repairs through channels like the Whanganui Heritage Grant contestable fund.

Several building owners have already accessed funding available through Heritage Equip for repairs.

The council's heritage adviser, Scott Flutey, said buildings did not necessarily need to be registered.

"A building does not need to be scheduled on the council's district plan or listed with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in order to qualify for funding," he said.

"Building owners are welcome to get in touch with us with any questions about the scheme."

While the council usually worked directly with building owners, it was acknowledged tenants and the wider community may also have questions and concerns.

Hoobin said support was available to guide owners with concerns.

"Identifying buildings and thoroughfares, and then providing owners with clear timeframes and avenues through which to seek support for necessary assessments and repairs is ultimately about keeping the wider Whanganui community safe," he said.

The council anticipates a significant number of the EQPB notices will be in place by the end of 2022 and encourages anyone who would like to know more to attend information-sharing events where council staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The first of these will be held later this month and is organised by Mainstreet Whanganui for its members. Further opportunities for the community to learn more will be announced soon.

Information is available on the council's website and event details will be shared on the council's Facebook page.