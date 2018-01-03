Whanganui & Partners' Rene Olmos says the PopUp Business School will help budding entrepreneurs set up their business.

A 10-day course to help Whanganui business start-ups is offering a limited number of free places for attendees.

Registrations are open for the PopUp Business School in Whanganui over 10 days between February 12 and February 23. Sessions will run from 9.30am to 2.30pm at the Innovation Quarter in St Hill St.



Whanganui & Partners, Māori business network Te Manu Atatu and sponsor Xero are bringing the course to Whanganui.

"This is the best model for start-ups - we're going to develop your business idea, take you through the journey and help you succeed," Whanganui & Partners strategic lead, innovation Rene Olmos said.



Anna Watson, of PopUp Business School Aotearoa, said the course will teach people how to build their website for free, the secrets of negotiation and other skills to help get a business idea off the ground.



PopUp Business School is a social enterprise, with the Whanganui course the second held in New Zealand. The first was run in Porirua by Tony Henderson-Newport who has extensive experience working with start-up businesses and young entrepreneurs.



"This opportunity is open to everyone and we encourage anyone who has thought of starting a business to get involved," Mr Olmos said.

Go to www.popupbusinessschool.nz/whanganui to register.