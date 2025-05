Five fire trucks were sent to a fire at Bremworth's Leamington St plant on Sunday evening.

An investigation is under way after a fire at carpet manufacturer Bremworth’s Whanganui plant in Castlecliff.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said five fire trucks and two support vehicles responded to an automated alarm at 5.15pm on Sunday.

A fire investigator and a scene guard were at the Leamington St plant on Monday morning.

“Any time you are not 100% sure of the outcome, you should get the investigator and dot the Is and cross the Ts,” the spokesman said.

