“The more we delay, the more we defer, the more we take our eye off the environmental ball – then we are not doing justice to our communities as a whole.”
Tokomaru’s Mitchell Ritai completed the unanimous Māori stand against extending consents, congratulating the 80% of farmers whose work set a benchmark for laggards.
Farmer-lobby councillors differed on how long and lenient any consent extensions ought to be.
Councillor Donna Cram wanted to wait for Massey University research findings on whether slightly steeper slopes could cope with cowshed waste, potentially meaning more land was available for discharge.
For example, high on the ring plain around Taranaki Maunga, massive rainfall soaks the ground then drains into multiple fast-running streams, leaving paddocks often unable to absorb waste.
“We should give farmers a chance to get this research because it could save them considerable money,” she said.
The rush might also inflate the market for building costly discharge-to-land systems, they advised.
Bigham is the council’s first elected Māori constituency councillor.
She chaired what she afterwards described as a more natural debate, with similar benefits to the fluidity of wānanga discussion.
“The statements of position, the discussion around why, the opportunity for added information, the opportunity for reassessment of those positions – or clarification of how further work may enable us to make better decisions.
“That all came up, that was all free-flowing, all open.
“It left me really heartened that people were able to see the benefits of having a discussion like that and move forward collectively, even if at the end of the day they may still hold the same positions.”