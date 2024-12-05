“Having said that, one is always too many.”

He said it was “a targeted operation” and there would be more throughout the festive season.

“The message is: get a driver if you’re going to drink.”

Horizons' Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel says people do not consider all the implications of being caught drink-driving. Photo/ Eva de Jong

Horizons Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel said there were always more social events over the Christmas and New Year period, and people needed to plan ahead.

“We’re trying to encourage people to have an alternative way of getting home and to use taxi services if they can.

“If you’re going to drink alcohol, plan to not drive.”

Forlong said a lot of police resources went into ensuring road safety.

“It’s not just at Christmas, it’s all year round, but obviously in the Christmas period when the roads are very busy, traditionally it’s not the best time for our road toll.”

Overweel said people sometimes did not consider the court process they would have to go through when they were caught drink-driving.

“You’re going to have to pay up money, lose your licence ... and you’re going to have to tell your boss or family when you can’t drive yourself.

“There’s more to it than just getting caught.”

