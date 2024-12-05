Advertisement
Police warn of drink-driving risk during ‘silly season’ in Whanganui

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Police caught 27 drivers over the limit in "a targeted operation" in the Central District in late November. Photo / NZME

A police operation targeting drink driving in the Central District has caught 27 drivers over the limit, with Whanganui drivers urged to plan ahead during the festive season.

On November 27-30, police ran nightly checkpoints across the Central District. They found 27 drivers above the legal limit, with another 95 infringement notices issued for offences such as restraints, speed and distractions.

Whanganui police caught four drivers above the legal limit during the operation, while also suspending one licence, impounding one vehicle and issuing 23 infringement notices.

Whanganui police Area Commander Neil Forlong said he was pleased that of the drivers tested, the number caught drink-driving was fairly low.

“Four is not an awful result ... given there were literally thousands and thousands of people tested,” Forlong said.

“Having said that, one is always too many.”

He said it was “a targeted operation” and there would be more throughout the festive season.

“The message is: get a driver if you’re going to drink.”

Horizons' Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel says people do not consider all the implications of being caught drink-driving. Photo/ Eva de Jong
Horizons Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel said there were always more social events over the Christmas and New Year period, and people needed to plan ahead.

“We’re trying to encourage people to have an alternative way of getting home and to use taxi services if they can.

“If you’re going to drink alcohol, plan to not drive.”

Forlong said a lot of police resources went into ensuring road safety.

“It’s not just at Christmas, it’s all year round, but obviously in the Christmas period when the roads are very busy, traditionally it’s not the best time for our road toll.”

Overweel said people sometimes did not consider the court process they would have to go through when they were caught drink-driving.

“You’re going to have to pay up money, lose your licence ... and you’re going to have to tell your boss or family when you can’t drive yourself.

“There’s more to it than just getting caught.”

