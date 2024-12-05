A police operation targeting drink driving in the Central District has caught 27 drivers over the limit, with Whanganui drivers urged to plan ahead during the festive season.
On November 27-30, police ran nightly checkpoints across the Central District. They found 27 drivers above the legal limit, with another 95 infringement notices issued for offences such as restraints, speed and distractions.
Whanganui police caught four drivers above the legal limit during the operation, while also suspending one licence, impounding one vehicle and issuing 23 infringement notices.
Whanganui police Area Commander Neil Forlong said he was pleased that of the drivers tested, the number caught drink-driving was fairly low.
“Four is not an awful result ... given there were literally thousands and thousands of people tested,” Forlong said.