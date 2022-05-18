Photo / File

Police have had a strong presence in Marton after being called to an incident involving a possible wanted offender on Wednesday morning.

A local resident, who didn't wish to be named, said there were "several dozen officers" in the area north of the Marton Railway Station from late morning until early afternoon.

"Police were stopping all vehicles, and searching boots.

"Even trucks in the area were getting stopped."

A police spokesperson said they attempted to stop a vehicle on Potaka St around 11.15am because the driver was believed to be a wanted offender.

"The vehicle fled and we didn't pursue.

"Later, police located that vehicle, also on Potaka St. We called AOS [Armed Offenders Squad] as a precaution and went onto the property."

Police cleared two properties at the same address and arrested one person, the spokesperson said.

Cordons have now been lifted.