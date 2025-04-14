Advertisement
Police issue nearly 130 infringements in Ruapehu and Rangitīkei safety crackdown

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Police ran a four-day operation in April targeting driver behaviour and heavy motor vehicle compliance across the upper Rangitīkei and greater Ruapehu areas. Photo / NZ Police

Police issued nearly 130 infringement notices during a four-day road safety operation in the upper Rangitīkei and greater Ruapehu areas.

The commercial vehicle safety team and road policing staff from Manawatū targeted driver behaviour and heavy motor vehicle compliance on April 9-12.

The infringement notices included 62 for speed offences, eight for not wearing seatbelts and two for cellphone usage.

“More than 50 notices were issued for other vehicle-related offences,” Manawatū Road Policing Services team leader Senior Sergeant Andy Reid said.

Across 20 checkpoints, 7755 drivers were breath-tested, with three blowing over the legal breath alcohol limit.

Two of the drivers were issued a $200 fine, got 50 demerit points on their licence for two years and were forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

The third driver will appear in court.

The commercial vehicle safety team inspected 61 heavy motor vehicles, two of which were ordered off the road and issued with stickers, and another was not up to certificate of fitness standards.

“While most drivers are doing the right thing, we are still disappointed that we’re continuing to see people putting themselves and other road users at risk,” Reid said.

“Our aim is to prevent tragic incidents on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting dangerous driving behaviour including restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.”

