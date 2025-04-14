Two of the drivers were issued a $200 fine, got 50 demerit points on their licence for two years and were forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

The third driver will appear in court.

The commercial vehicle safety team inspected 61 heavy motor vehicles, two of which were ordered off the road and issued with stickers, and another was not up to certificate of fitness standards.

“While most drivers are doing the right thing, we are still disappointed that we’re continuing to see people putting themselves and other road users at risk,” Reid said.

“Our aim is to prevent tragic incidents on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting dangerous driving behaviour including restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.”