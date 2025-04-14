Police issued nearly 130 infringement notices during a four-day road safety operation in the upper Rangitīkei and greater Ruapehu areas.
The commercial vehicle safety team and road policing staff from Manawatū targeted driver behaviour and heavy motor vehicle compliance on April 9-12.
The infringement notices included 62 for speed offences, eight for not wearing seatbelts and two for cellphone usage.
“More than 50 notices were issued for other vehicle-related offences,” Manawatū Road Policing Services team leader Senior Sergeant Andy Reid said.
Across 20 checkpoints, 7755 drivers were breath-tested, with three blowing over the legal breath alcohol limit.