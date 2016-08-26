PM adds weight to 3 Keys

Three Keys was launched five years ago in Palmerston North, and is a non-profit group that sets up events for people to network at, said Wanganui Events Trust trustee Brent Hood, who helped bring Three Keys to Whanganui.

"Effectively, what it is, is it's a networking group. It was originally designed around sort of young professionals, but honestly it's open to all and sundry."

He said the group is for "like-minded individuals who want to go along, network with other people in the community, and listen to a motivational speaker as well".

Three Keys holds six networking event each year.

At the Whanganui launch, Mr Key spoke about how the economy was performing.

"In broad terms, the way to think about things is the economy performed well, and probably better than people thought."

He said New Zealand expected about 2.8 per cent economic growth per year, but in reality had recently seen 3.5 per cent growth.

"It's the fastest in the OECD. You can't find anywhere else that's growing faster than that for a developed economy."

He said 251,000 news jobs were created in New Zealand in the last three years, and employment had risen over the last eight years.

He said the driver of these figures was low interest rates, migration and more Kiwis staying in New Zealand, the construction boom, and tourism.

The drivers for the regions were tourism, the rural sector, and niche manufacturing, Mr Key said.

Tourism could be driven by infrastructure and marketing Whanganui to employers and big companies.

"A few more people come to Whanganui, it's good for Whanganui and it's good for New Zealand. Having those people turn up in Auckland isn't that great."