Plenty of variety on Wanganui Tramping Club programme

Wanganui Tramping Club members appreciate the range of walking opportunities the club offers. Here they visit Egmont National Park and the remains of Lake Dive Hut which was recently burned to the ground. Photo / Supplied

Variety aplenty on tramping programme

Variety is said to be the spice of life and the Wanganui Tramping Club offers plenty of variety in its trips. November is a good example. The first offering is three days of biking the Wairarapa, cycling three trails — the scenic Woodside Trail to the train station in Greytown, the Martinborough Wine Trail and the Henley Park Lake trails in Masterton. This is the second group from the club to do this itinerary. The first went in October.

Next is a weekend search for a stock tunnel in the general area of the Matemateaonga Track, with the option of spending the night at Charlie's Clearing. This tramp begins at the end of Pukiwhakau Rd, inland from Stratford. On the same weekend, there is a day trip on the Deerford Track, a loop walk in the western Ruahine near Apiti.

The weekend after that we will introduce members to Mt Ruapehu's new attraction, the Sky Waka gondola. And another group will begin a multi-day trip to Waikehe Island to take part in the annual walking festival there. This will involve five days of walking in areas not usually open to the public.

Next up is a loop day walk in Egmont National Park which includes visiting the site of a World War II air force plane crash which killed four, plus a pot luck meal at the home of two club members. On the final weekend of the month, members can choose between a trip to Tama Lakes in Tongariro National Park or exploring in the rarely-visited Mangatiti Valley.

The club's full programme for November is: —

Sun-Tues 1-3, Wairarapa biking, leader Carolyn Shingleton

Sat-Sun 7-8 Stock tunnel, leader Shane

Sat or Sun 7 or 8, Deerford Track, leader Mike

Sat or Sun 14 or 15, Sky Waka, leader Esther

Sun-Mon 15-23, Waiheke Island, leader Jacky

Sat 21, Egmont circuit, leader Shane

Sat 21, Pot luck dinner, leaders Suzanne and Robert

Fri-Sat 27-28 Tama Lakes, leader John

Fri-Sun 27-29, Mangatiti Valley, leader Brian

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara, phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on November 5 and 19 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on November 12 and 26. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website: www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting on Wednesday, November 5 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature an illustrated talk by club member David Taylor on a trip to Vietnam.