“One of the things we’ve always wanted to look at was potential housing and what that mix could look like.”

Outlined in red is the proposed section of land to build housing for the elderly and tiny homes for other residents in Aramoho, thanks to the scoping exercise by Te Ao Hou Marae.

The next step would be to assess costs and design the concept.

“We live here, we want to see ample green space, food forest and plenty of spaces that connect people together rather than the old-style acre section, all fenced off, so we wanted a different approach,” Hipango said.

“We felt housing for the elderly and a tiny, sustainable village are a point of difference that is marae led.”

Hipango said the location of the marae and proposed housing project was ideal because “Aramoho is a strong horticulture community, by history”.

He said Whanganui needed housing if it were to grow economically.

“We see this as being a contribution into that space.”

Whanganui District Council’s housing and homelessness portfolio holder, Kate Joblin, said the project was positive for the community.

“The scoping exercise will be an important step to provide the valuable flesh on the bones of their plan.”

Joblin said community organisations such as Te Ao Hou Marae were well placed to fill the gaps in affordable housing in Whanganui, particularly for older, more vulnerable residents.

Whanganui district councillor Kate Joblin says the council is looking forward to seeing the plans progress.

Hipango said the Whanganui Community Foundation played a key role in getting the project up and running, providing the initial funding for the master plan and allowing Te Ao Hou Marae to scope.

Community consultation is another important aspect in the planing stage, with Hipango thanking the families who also own part of the land to be used for housing.

“We are not a commercial developer that comes in, builds then leaves; we are very much connected into this community, so it is also important that they also have a voice in the sense of what it could look like,” Hipango said.

“It’s through their endorsement to go ahead and explore housing.”

The intricate details around costs, the number of homes and road access will be revealed after the geotechnical investigation and assessments.