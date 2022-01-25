Tramper John Newton eyes the destroyed bridge that accesses Sutherland Mangahoe Reserve in the Turakina Valley. Photo / Dave Scoullar

Tramper John Newton eyes the destroyed bridge that accesses Sutherland Mangahoe Reserve in the Turakina Valley. Photo / Dave Scoullar

Access to a popular bush reserve in the Turakina Valley will be reinstated - but it may take time given New Zealand's red light Covid setting, coordinator Michael Voss says.

The bridge that provides access to Sutherland Mangahoe Reserve was destroyed by a large tree swept down a flooded stream after heavy rain last month. The 12ha reserve is closed and is inaccessible without the bridge.

It 50-minute walking track, 20km west of Hunterville and reached from Mangahoe Rd, it is popular, Voss said.

"Whenever I visit it someone has visited in the last few days. People visit weekly at least."

Volunteer members of the Rangitīkei branch of Forest & Bird maintain the reserve, who cannot check traps and bait stations set for rats and possums.

They had hoped to get the bridge inspected by a structural engineer this month, Voss said, but that's now looking unlikely.

The engineer will decide whether the bridge needs to be repaired or replaced.

It is Forest & Bird policy not to do any new work while New Zealand is in the red light setting for Covid-19.

The Rangitīkei branch of Forest & Bird maintains six reserves in its district, all on land bequeathed and owned by national office, totalling 100ha.

They are poorly signposted, Voss said, so most people don't know they exist. One has a toilet, and more amenities are planned.

The active branch has a small budget for maintenance and lots of voluntary hours are given at monthly working bees.

"We are very fortunate to have a core group of people very keen to get out and about and preserve and maintain what we have had in reserves," Voss said.