Some of the Phantom cast in rehearsal last month. Photo / Darryl Mallett

Phantom of the Opera moves to new dates in 2022

By Paul Brooks

After months of preparation, rehearsal and anticipation, the much-awaited Amdram production of Phantom of the Opera has fallen foul of Covid-19 alert levels. It was to have been performed this month in the Royal Whanganui Opera House but has been rescheduled for April of next year.

Director Graham Dack says the company was a month out from the show when Covid cases started to accumulate.

"The moment we knew it was the Delta variant, that was it for me," he says. "We need to be back at Level 1 to perform, Level 2 to rehearse, but no, we're too close and it wouldn't have been fair. We still had some set pieces to build and they could only be built in the Opera House, so the magic stop button was pressed."

Getting those moves right for Phantom of the Opera. Photo / Darryl Mallett

The announcement was made to cast and crew that rehearsals were cancelled for the meantime, but a decision had to be made to go ahead or not.

"I outlined every consideration with the set being ready, costumes being ready, singing being ready, staging, we still had projections to work on ... and the uncertainty of an audience, actually. Even at level 2 we could have 100 upstairs and 100 downstairs, but we'd already well oversold that for most nights. We were still a month out and with tickets selling really well, we couldn't put on extra shows to cater for people who couldn't come."

The organ under construction for Phantom of the Opera. Photo / Graham Dack

Graham says even if the region did get to level 1, there would not be enough time to get ready. "And even if we were at a low level, where would Auckland be, and many ticket holders are from the country's largest city? I was really buoyed by [the cast's] enthusiasm to see it through."

He says while the company were disappointed, they were able to take the postponement philosophically, after the use of a few choice expletives.

Musical Director Lynn Whiteside with the Phantom orchestra. Photo / Graham Dack

The show has been a long time in the making. "We started in November 2019, with our first information evening, and we were thinking about it even before that."

With the cast and crew needing about 18 days actually in the Opera House, and with not wanting to clash with things like Shakespeare in the Park, the only dates available were in April. They had to move quickly to reserve the dates in April.

Graham says he hopes the country will be in a better Covid space by then, and, with vaccinations rates on the rise, there would be less chance of another serious lockdown.

Instruments of all shapes and sizes, including a harp. Photo / Graham Dack

Most of the cast and crew are available for the new dates, says Mary Dack, who is in charge of wardrobe.

"We've had a lot of communication with people and the majority are still on board."

She and Graham say the principal leads are all available for April and everyone is prepared to make sure the show goes on.

Musical director Lynn Whiteside had built a 25-piece orchestra, complete with harp, and all are hoping to be able to retain that musical strength, even with the postponement.

"What we've managed to build [with the company] is a strong whanau spirit, and they've said they're in it for the long haul, no matter how long it takes, we'll see it to the end," says Graham.

"All our production team, all my sewing team, they're all still on board," says Mary.

She says all the costumes are ready. The problem is, all 200 outfits have to be stored somewhere until April.

"We've told the cast, you can enjoy Christmas, but any excess needs to be gone by production because we've already made your costume," says Graham.

This production is different in that the company had not hired a consortium set from one of the bigger theatres, but had made everything.

All the costumes are hand-made, including corsets and accessories. Huge set pieces like the organ, the boat and chandelier were all constructed by local volunteers, and they all now had to be kept and maintained until show time.

The Opera House ticket office will transfer current tickets to new dates.