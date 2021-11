One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital after a suspected medical event caused them to crash their vehicle in Whanganui East.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Boydfield St just before 5pm on Monday.

A police media spokesperson said indications suggested the driver may have had a medical event.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded to the incident, taking one patient in a moderate condition to Whanganui Hospital.