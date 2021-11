Photo / Bevan Conley

Power lines are down on a Gonville street in Whanganui after a truck crashed into a power pole this morning.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the crash on May St just after 8am.

The downed power lines caused the road to be blocked while it was being cleared.

Fire and Emergency left the scene around 8.30am.

Powerco is attending the scene.

There were no injuries in the crash.