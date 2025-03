A crash on SH1 in Taihape on Sunday led to one person being airlifted to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / NZME

A person with moderate injuries was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital after a crash on State Highway 1 in Taihape.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said fire crews were called to a crash about 11.50am on Sunday.

Two fire trucks from Taihape and two from Waiouru responded.

“No persons were trapped, they were all out of the vehicle,” Beets said.

“They had to assist with traffic control because, being on SH1, it’s quite necessary.”