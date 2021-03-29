Pencarrow to perform at Whanganui Musicians Club

Pencarrow performs at Whanganui Musicians Club on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Pencarrow is a four-piece band from Wellington, with musicians from diverse backgrounds and influences creating adventurous and thought-provoking music in the genre known as progressive rock.

We welcome them to the stage of the Musicians Club as they embark on a two-month tour of both North and South Island, playing their own compositions from their last album Growth in the Absence of Light.

The band's line-up is Anthony Rose – keyboards, Todd Thompson – bass, Justin Chorley – drums and Tonnie ten Hove - guitars and vocals.

Coming to the club later in April: Saturday, April 10 – the return of Adam Hattaway and the Haunters on an official album release tour, with Whanganui's MeanOwls in support.

Thursday, April 22 is the club's AGM at 5.30pm. Anyone interested in the running of the club is most welcome to attend.

Friday, April 23 – some eclectic jazz with the Mark Lockett Quartet on their whirlwind North Island Tour. Add to the above the Friday afternoon Student Jam Sessions and you can see that the club is more active than ever, offering a stage for all styles of live music.

Come down and join our community of musicians and supporters of live music in Whanganui. Memberships are $30 and give you discounted entry on all club nights and often on nights when touring bands hire the hall.

Friday, April 2 and it's the Whanganui Musicians Club's monthly get together, with local musicians entertaining the members with an Open Mic session and Pencarrow headlining. The address is 65 Drews Ave and doors open at 7pm. General admission is $15, while members pay $10. Inquiries to whanganuimusicians@gmail.com or on Facebook.