Hakeke St accident. Sunday 15 November 2020. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

A pedestrian seriously injured when they were hit by a car in Whanganui East on Sunday remains in the critical care unit at Whanganui Hospital.

A spokesperson said on Monday morning the person was in a stable condition.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hakeke and Holyoake streets about 9.20am on Sunday and one person in a serious condition was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.