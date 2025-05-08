Advertisement
Patients treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Whanganui manufacturing business

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
The GDM Retail building in Castlecliff, Whanganui, caught fire on Thursday morning.

Several people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire at Whanganui display manufacturer GDM Retail.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews were alerted to a fire inside the Gilberd St building at 11.37am on Thursday after automatic alarms went off.

Fire and Emergency sent two vehicles to the incident, and crews worked to put out the fire just before midday.

Dunbar said there were a “couple of patients dealing with smoke inhalation” and an ambulance had been called to help them.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and treated four patients at the scene, all with minor conditions.

The fire started in an industrial oven and did not cause damage outside the oven, GDM communications lead Rebecca Black said.

Normal activity in the GDM factory resumed soon after midday and the people treated for smoke inhalation were cleared for work by 12.15pm, she said.

