Pascal Harris returns to play in Whanganui

Former Whanganui man Pascal Harris will be in concert on November 15 at Prince Edward Auditorium. Photo / Supplied

International concert pianist Pascal Harris, former student of Whanganui Collegiate School, will play one concert only in the school's Prince Edward Auditorium on Sunday, November 15 at 4pm.

Whanganui music teacher Ingrid Culliford said having Pascal return to Whanganui albeit briefly, was marvellous for Whanganui music lovers.

Like many other New Zealanders who need to live overseas to pursue their careers, the Covid lockdown has left many stranded here.

Pascal, who has spent many years living in Tokyo and Europe, is currently working on a CD of Mozart sonatas, two of which will feature in his programme — Sonata in B flat and in F major.

Born into an artistic family in Dunedin where he started learning piano when he was 11, Pascal's performances have been lauded for their emotional intensity.

He was described as a "force of nature" by former concertmaster of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra Sydney Manowitiz.

Pascal plays with a high level of emotional intensity, Ingrid said.

"He's a very emotional player with a strong personality.

"But what is interesting about this concert is that Pascal will be playing Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata which New Zealand pianist Michael Houston also played in Whanganui two weeks ago. Pascal's performance will be quite different: it will be an exciting comparison."

Growing up Pascal was taught by Sonja Wilson at Whanganui Collegiate School before returning to Dunedin and Otago University studying with Professor Terence Dennis, a coach at the New Zealand Opera School.

He was awarded the Simon Gibson Memorial Prize for outstanding Honours student and awarded a scholarship to study at the Royal College of Music in London.

Pascal's closest musical affinity is with the German Classical-Romantic repertoire.

Before he played last in Whanganui in 2015, he had released his debut CD of Schubert's Impromptus.

During his years in Tokyo, he taught as well as performing, with valuable help and advice from world renowned musicians Jorg Demus and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

It was in Tokyo he also developed his abiding passion for photography and in 2016 he published a passionate book about his mother, the late Joanna Paul, a much-loved New Zealand artist, titled Light on Things.

"His concert will be remarkable especially as he hasn't played in New Zealand for five years. It will be wonderful to hear him in concert again."