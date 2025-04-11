Mackintosh said pekapeka were harmless to people, pets and livestock, and their presence could reflect quality habitat and restoration efforts.

Tutaenui Reservoir near Marton has been associated with an abundance of pekapeka, or native long-tailed bats. Photo / NZME

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Ruby Bennett said it was positive to see the increased presence of the threatened species.

“Pekapeka are quite threatened, and extremely vulnerable to predation and habitat modification. If they have found a habitat in Rangitīkei, and can thrive there, we absolutely consider this a win.”

Pekapeka are estimated to be declining at a rate of 5-9% every year.

Bennett said they needed stands of old-growth forest and low stoat numbers to thrive, both of which Rangitīkei had.

“It seems like a good fit for a population of pekapeka.

“Recent technological advances have helped us to more easily detect bats, leading to more observations; the more you look, the more you find.”

Eight of Horizons’ priority habitat sites in the Rangitīkei and Whanganui districts were found to have good pekapeka activity last summer.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson was pleased that the news suggested improvement to the region’s biodiversity.

“It’s great. I quite often go for walks around the dams and it is often dark. [Horizons] said to me that I have probably seen them but thought they were swallows or something.”

Horizons Regional Council said there may be more pekapeka in the region than was first thought.

Despite removing old pine trees to make way for native trees, “there is still roosting ability within dam areas”, he said.

“I’m sure they will stay.”

Mackintosh said protecting pekapeka habitat helped to ensure they could persist across the region.

“As a community, we can do this through implementing pest control to reduce predation and improving insect diversity at foraging sites.”