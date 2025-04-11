Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘Particularly large’ population of pekapeka discovered near Marton

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The pekapeka, or long-tailed bat, is still classified as threatened due to habitat loss and predator pressures.

The pekapeka, or long-tailed bat, is still classified as threatened due to habitat loss and predator pressures.

A “particularly large” population of pekapeka has been discovered in Rangitīkei.

Horizons Regional Council has been monitoring Tutaenui Reservoir, near Marton, for what was suspected to be a population of the long-tailed bat.

“While the acoustic recorders used only indicate the presence of pekapeka rather than abundance, the sheer quantity of calls recorded at Tutaenui Reservoir strongly suggested it was likely to be home to a particularly large roost,” council biodiversity team leader Anna Mackintosh said.

“The need for specialised acoustic recorders to detect pekapeka means there were few confirmed records of them in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

”As awareness of the species and knowledge of how and where to look for them has grown, we are discovering that there may be more pekapeka in the region than we thought."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mackintosh said pekapeka were harmless to people, pets and livestock, and their presence could reflect quality habitat and restoration efforts.

Tutaenui Reservoir near Marton has been associated with an abundance of pekapeka, or native long-tailed bats. Photo / NZME
Tutaenui Reservoir near Marton has been associated with an abundance of pekapeka, or native long-tailed bats. Photo / NZME

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Ruby Bennett said it was positive to see the increased presence of the threatened species.

“Pekapeka are quite threatened, and extremely vulnerable to predation and habitat modification. If they have found a habitat in Rangitīkei, and can thrive there, we absolutely consider this a win.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pekapeka are estimated to be declining at a rate of 5-9% every year.

Bennett said they needed stands of old-growth forest and low stoat numbers to thrive, both of which Rangitīkei had.

“It seems like a good fit for a population of pekapeka.

“Recent technological advances have helped us to more easily detect bats, leading to more observations; the more you look, the more you find.”

Eight of Horizons’ priority habitat sites in the Rangitīkei and Whanganui districts were found to have good pekapeka activity last summer.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson was pleased that the news suggested improvement to the region’s biodiversity.

“It’s great. I quite often go for walks around the dams and it is often dark. [Horizons] said to me that I have probably seen them but thought they were swallows or something.”

Horizons Regional Council said there may be more pekapeka in the region than was first thought.
Horizons Regional Council said there may be more pekapeka in the region than was first thought.

Despite removing old pine trees to make way for native trees, “there is still roosting ability within dam areas”, he said.

“I’m sure they will stay.”

Mackintosh said protecting pekapeka habitat helped to ensure they could persist across the region.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As a community, we can do this through implementing pest control to reduce predation and improving insect diversity at foraging sites.”

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle