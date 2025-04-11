The pekapeka, or long-tailed bat, is still classified as threatened due to habitat loss and predator pressures.
A “particularly large” population of pekapeka has been discovered in Rangitīkei.
Horizons Regional Council has been monitoring Tutaenui Reservoir, near Marton, for what was suspected to be a population of the long-tailed bat.
“While the acoustic recorders used only indicate the presence of pekapeka rather than abundance, the sheer quantity of calls recorded at Tutaenui Reservoir strongly suggested it was likely to be home to a particularly large roost,” council biodiversity team leader Anna Mackintosh said.
“The need for specialised acoustic recorders to detect pekapeka means there were few confirmed records of them in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.
”As awareness of the species and knowledge of how and where to look for them has grown, we are discovering that there may be more pekapeka in the region than we thought."