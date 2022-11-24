Powerco was notified at 8.27am on Friday.

A section of Parsons Street was closed on Friday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell over the road that comes down from St Johns Hill.

The tree fell onto power lines but a Powerco spokesperson said no houses had lost power.

Field crews were at the scene of the incident assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), the spokesperson said.

A FENZ spokesperson said one crew was at the scene and had been there for just over an hour.

Strong winds continued to buffet Whanganui on Friday.

More to come.












