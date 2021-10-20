Paper, pattern artist opening new exhibition in Whanganui

Vicky Walford said her collage's were bold patterns that are powerful portals, "ripe for personal interpretation". Photo / Supplied

Vicky Walford said her collage's were bold patterns that are powerful portals, "ripe for personal interpretation". Photo / Supplied

Paper, pattern artist Vicky Walford is to hold a new exhibition next month.

Walford held an exhibition of photo collage art at the Community Art Centre in November last year as a dedication to her mother, Margaret Walford.

This time Vicky's exhibition, "Louder then words", presents her "snapshot" photos as repeated images that have been cut, layered and collaged together to create bold patterns.

"Visual images 'speak' to me louder than any word ever can," she said.

She said this exhibition would build upon her earlier photo collage exhibition "Maggie's garden", going bigger, bolder and more abstract.

Vicky hopes to evolve and refine her distinctive style of making patterns from pictures.

Opening night is Tuesday, November 2, from 7pm-8.30pm.