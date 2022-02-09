Utiku's Joleen Joslin and Gem winning the Levin Showring open trial. Photo / Brenda O'Leary

The hills were alive in Pakihikura, Hunterville, with the sound of working dogs over the Waitangi Day long weekend celebrating 90 years of trialling for the Feilding & Districts Sheep Dog Trial Club.

With the new Covid requirements, vaccine passes were needed to enter the event on the Hodgetts property and secretary Debbie Clare was delighted everyone accepted the changes and adhered to the Covid rules.

Several trials have been cancelled in the North Island because of the severe dry conditions and related stock issues, so it was good to get the first trial off the ground in the Wanganui centre, and the weekend ended with much-needed rain in many areas.

The trial was well attended with over 70 heading dogs competing and 99 huntaways bringing the hills alive out in the Pakihikura.

It was a celebration of 90 years of dog trialling, the cake was made by CK Jacobs, and Wanganui centre archivist Elaine Bismark put up a lovely display of 90 years of sheep dog trialling, in the Hodgetts woolshed.

The 12 sheep dog trials held in the Wanganui centre bring rural communities together throughout a year and provide a necessary venue for country people to have a catch up and enjoy a sport that has been a huge part of the farming scene for over 100 years in New Zealand.

The Omatane-Kawhatau trial takes place this weekend at 270 Inland Rd, Taihape.

Meanwhile, The Levin A&P Show over Wellington Anniversary weekend was the last show of the circuit and the only one that had a sheep dog trial event.

Wanganui centre competitors virtually had a clean sweep of the top places, with Joleen Joslin from Utiku winning her first showring trial with Gem, Peter Williams from Hawkes Bay was second, Ian Burling from Turakina was third with Goose, fourth was Wayne Falkner from Marton with Roz, was fifth Ian Burling with Jay, and Nigel Clark from Waipukurau took sixth place with Meg.

The trial had huge entries with 74 dogs. Twenty-two competitors yarded their sheep which were very fast and a bit flighty.

Rob Mather, convener/secretary and man of many hats, did a great job with his small team getting the event up and running.

Levin Showring Trial results:

Open: 1, J Joslin & Gem 98; 2, P Williams & Rodger 97; 3, I Burling & Goose 96;

4, W Falkner & Roz 95.5; 5, I Burling & Jay 95; 6, N Clark & Meg 94.

Open/maiden : P Williams & Rodger 97.

Local Maiden: J Barber & Steel 54; 2, J Birchler & Midge 51.

Feilding & Districts results:

Class 1: 1, I Burling Goose 95.5; 2, C Johns Jill 94.6; 3, W Clare Trac 94.5; 4,J Batley Elle 94; 5, J Bartlett Honk 93.5.

Intermediate: I Burling Goose 95.5. Maiden: J Batley Elle 94.

Class 2: 1, B Burke Stone 94; 2, W Clare Ace 93; 3, L Gratten Ash 92.5; 4, W Falkner Roz 92; 5, W Clare Trac 91.5.

Intermediate: W Clare Ace 93. Maiden: D Newcombe Dude 79.

Class 3: 1, J Smailes Havoc 96.6; 2, W Clare Shine 95.5; 3, A Gilbertson Jax 95.25; 4, J Williamson Mish 95; 5, L Chrystal Belle 94.75.

Intermediate: W Clare Shine 95.5. Maiden : W Clare Shine 95.5.

Class 4: 1, H Mackay Busy 96; 2, J Maher Rouge 95.7; 3, J Wilson Mace 95.5; 4, J Shrubsall Rusty 95.2; 5, J Gillespie Ben 95.

Intermediate: H Mackay Busy 96. Maiden: H Mackay Busy 96.