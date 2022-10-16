Whanganui's Paddle Steamer Waimarie. Photo/ Supplied

Whanganui's Paddle Steamer Waimarie needs more volunteers.

Waimarie Operating Trust manager Phil Pollero says the trust is looking for more volunteer deckhands to join the team.

"For the deckhand role you work the lines, talk to passengers and assist in preparing the vessel for sailing."

Training will be provided, he says.

"We have a great team on board already who will be able to show the new volunteers what to do."

He says the Paddle Steamer Waimarie was salvaged from the bottom of the Whanganui River, where it had sat for around 50 years.

"The Paddle Steamer was restored to its former glory and relaunched in 2000, making it New Zealand's only authentic coal-fired paddle steamer still in operation."

Phil says volunteering is rewarding.

"It makes you feel good and this is an opportunity to volunteer on a heritage vessel for an iconic tourist operation. As well as this, you also get to cruise along Whanganui's river which is the best way to see the town and experience Whanganui's river and history."

Volunteering is flexible, he says, with volunteers able to pick the days they're available to help.

"As a deckhand they will be working with the crew on the boat when there is a cruise. The good thing about volunteering is we have a roster system where people put their name down for the times and days they are free."

■ To enquire about becoming a volunteer, people can call Phil on 06 347 1863 or pop into the Riverboat Museum and ask for Phil.