Owners frustrated after chiller broken into, pies stolen from store

The pie shop had to close yesterday so the owners could restock ingredients, make pies and purchase new padlocks and bars for the chiller door. Photo / Bevan Conley

Maggies Pies in Castlecliff had contents stolen from its outdoor chiller after it was broken into sometime Wednesday evening.

Josephine Erni owns the pie shop with her partner Bruce Leslie and said when they arrived to work at 3.30am on Thursday the padlock and security bar across the chiller door was gone and the contents of their chiller taken.

She believed the padlocks and bar were broken and taken off-site.

"I thought I was going loopy because I couldn't find them. You second guess yourself," she said.

She said pies, pastry, chicken, cheese, bacon, and mushrooms were taken.

"It almost seemed like they'd chosen what pies and ingredients they wanted because everything they took was on different shelves.

"I like to think that maybe they had a family or kids they couldn't feed. You just don't know."

"But we've still got a business to run."

She said they would have to install security cameras where the chiller was, as they only had them out the front.

"It was a bit of a long day."

"You just have to carry on, you can't let it get you down."