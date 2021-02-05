Organisers stoked with number of entrants for 2021 Masters Games in Whanganui

Masters Games volunteer Lynda Armstrong handing Allan Taylor his bag for the Games. Photo / Logan Tutty

The 2021 Downer New Zealand Masters Games opened on Friday night, with hundreds of participants going through the Whanganui War Memorial Centre to collect their bags and identification for the week.

Games manager Rachel O'Connor is stoked with the number of competitors in this year's edition of the Games.

Figures on Friday showed 4639 competitors have entered in the Masters Games and, O'Connor said, a few more will come in over the next few days.

"We smashed our goal of 4000. I had a slightly higher goal, and we got that too so that is awesome."

With more than 100 volunteers helping over the week-long event, O'Connor said they're crucial to the event operating the way it does and running smoothly.

One of those volunteers, Bryan Johnson, is in charge of the build crew for the Games.

"We are the crew who construct the village. We started preparing in October last year for the Games so it made it a lot easier when it came to setting up.

"We construct the village to design that has been decided on and we are the fix-it men for the Games."

Volunteering since the late '90s, Johnson said it's always great to give back.

"It's about camaraderie. We enjoy it, we really do.

"I love doing it. Giving back to the community. Whanganui is renowned for its volunteers."

Allan Taylor, who at 94 is the oldest competitor in the Masters Games, said the Games is always a great time filled with lots of laughs and meeting new people.

The Masters Games has taken him all over the world, competing in three World Masters Games over the years.

"I've done Sydney, Italy and the last one in Auckland.

"This year I'll be competing in the 400m, 200m, 100m, javelin, possibly the long jump and the 60 metres dash. It's a bit of fun.

"The people you meet, it's great fun. It's part of life and living."