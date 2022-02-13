The best and most comfortable way to reach his Ohakune home is by train, Patrick Rooney says. Photo / supplied

The best and most comfortable way to reach his Ohakune home is by train, Patrick Rooney says. Photo / supplied

Concerned New Zealanders are petitioning the Government to reinstate city-to-city passenger rail services and create a full passenger network for the future.

The online Save Our National Passenger Rail Network petition has 4800 signatures so far, organiser Patrick Rooney said.

He is personally affected, because he lives part-time in Ohakune and after being injured in a car accident was unable to drive.

The petition started in late January, and organisers include Victoria University academic Paul Callister. When it nears 10,000 signatures the group will seek an appointment with Transport Minister Michael Wood.

In December KiwiRail announced that two of its tourist train trips, the Northern Explorer between Auckland and Wellington and the Coastal Pacific between Picton and Christchurch, would be suspended.

They had ceased running in August because they were losing money. Covid-19 had halted the flow of tourists.

They are to resume in a different form in July this year, in a "restart" that will include multi-day experiences and overnight stays in rural towns.

Those services used to carry non-tourist passengers, Rooney said.

"I think it's safe to say that the services as we know them are terminated - gone."

The "suspension" of the Northern Explorer is a real threat to Ohakune's tourism businesses, Rooney said.

He's encouraged by the efforts of Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron to join with other councils in a business case for a daily passenger train between Auckland and Wellington.

But he said at a cost of $1 billion it could take five years to come to fruition.

The petition asks for the Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific to be reinstated in the interim, in their original form or with more stops and services. It also asks for a comprehensive national strategy for future passenger rail services built around concern for climate action and economic development.

Rooney is planning an online discussion in the next few weeks, with Whanganui Horizons councillor Nicola Patrick as one of the speakers.

Supporters will seek signatures on the ground and campaigners will look to get their views published.

"We will try and continue to produce some thought leadership, to keep the conversation going," Rooney said.

Regional councils have instigated city-to-city passenger rail between Hamilton and Auckland, and between Palmerston North and Wellington.

Rooney was concerned the Government may wish to leave further development to regional councils.

"We are a small country and Government should take some responsibility for planning for the future," Rooney said.