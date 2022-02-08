Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Ōngarue rail tragedy: Ruapehu committee plan centenary commemoration for lives lost

Sculptor Marcus Tatton (left) and Ruapehu councillor Weston Kirton talk about plans for a memorial to the victims of the Ongarue rail tragedy. Photo / Supplied

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The first train crash in New Zealand's history is set to have a memorial put up after work led by a Ruapehu regional councillor.

Although the Tangiwai disaster of 1953 is the worst railway disaster

