Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Back on the Open Home Trail

5 minutes to read
Kevin Page considers he and his wife Mrs P as veterans of the Open Home Trails. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kevin Page considers he and his wife Mrs P as veterans of the Open Home Trails. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

I'm sure most of us at some stage have indulged in that very Kiwi of Sunday afternoon pastimes, the Open Home Trail.

Mrs P and I are no exception to this. In fact, we consider

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.