Whanganui Chronicle

One person undergoing treatment in Wellington Hospital following two-car crash near Mangaweka

Finn Williams
By
2 mins to read
Emergency services were called to attend to a serious two-car crash on State Highway One near Mangaweka on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is undergoing treatment in Wellington Hospital after being flown there in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash around 9.05am on Friday.

St John said two ambulances and one helicopter attended.

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries, while a person in critical condition was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital.

A Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the person was undergoing treatment.

A FENZ spokesperson said three fire appliances responded and the crews assisted police and St John.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said SH1 from Mangaweka to Ōhingaiti had been closed south of the Western Rd intersection, reopening around 1.20pm after the serious crash unit (SCU) had completed its investigation.

